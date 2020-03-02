Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9PT ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0 Ticker-Symbol: MTX 
Xetra
02.03.20
17:35 Uhr
209,40 Euro
-11,30
-5,12 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
211,00
214,00
21:59
213,00
216,00
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG209,40-5,12 %