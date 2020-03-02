Pietro Rosa TBM is proud to announce that it has signed a 10 year long-term agreement with MTU Aero Engines to supply over half a million precision forged airfoils for the PW1100G-JM and PW1400G-JM series of high bi-pass Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines for use in Airbus A320neo and in Irkut MS-21 family of aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005953/en/

Top left Holger Auer, MTU Dir Procurement Airfoils, Top Right Francesco Parisi, Pietro Rosa Group CFO, Bottom left Uwe Böhm, MTU Snr VP Procurement Logistics, Bottom right Mauro Fioretti, Pietro Rosa Group President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement cements the relationship between MTU Aero Engines and Pietro Rosa TBM and underpins the collaboration between the two companies, leveraging on the respective strengths and building on the high technical proficiency of the partners.

This LTA encompasses the development of an innovative integrated precision forging cell along with a completely enclosed, fully automatic machining and finishing cell that includes all destructive and non-destructive testing.

The development of high-volume production methodology began two years ago and is already achieving consistent results.

Pietro Rosa TBM Group adds another milestone in its journey to develop its extensive engineering capabilities and the vertical integration of advanced technologies.

Mauro Fioretti, President and CEO of the Pietro Rosa TBM Group, stated:

"We feel honored to have been selected by MTU Aero Engines for this long-term agreement, which further demonstrates their trust in our ability to deliver excellence and underpins our strategy of building long-lasting business partnerships based on technology and quality with the world's leading aero engine manufacturers."

Uwe Böhm, Senior Vice President Procurement Logistics, stated:

"Pietro Rosa TBM has proven to be a reliable partner for MTU Aero Engines during various projects over the recent years, both through excellent technical capabilities and outstanding customer orientation. Based on this strong and trustful partnership, we are looking forward to creating a critical supply chain within Europe in order to support our most important engine program. We have strong belief, Pietro Rosa's highly dedicated team will fulfill this very demanding project to our full satisfaction."

About MTU

MTU Aero Engines is Germany's leading engine manufacturer and an established global player in the industry. The company engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and stationary gas turbines. Operating affiliates all over the world, MTU has a local presence in major regions and markets.

About Pietro Rosa TBM

Pietro Rosa TBM is a leading manufacturer of compressor airfoils and mission-critical components in the energy, aerospace, oil gas and marine markets.

The group invests heavily in R&D and innovation and has built up its intellectual property in hot forming, machining, and surface finishing technologies through a solid collaboration with universities and research centers globally. Pietro Rosa TBM has plants in Europe and the USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005953/en/

Contacts:

Pietro Rosa TBM

Pietro Rosa Group Media

Clive Cunliffe

media@pietrorosacorporate.com

Or Tel +1-202-587-5786

Fax +1-202-587-5610