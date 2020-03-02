LiveXLive Media, Inc.: LiveXLive Media to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX), ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:40 AM PST / 9:40 AM EST. Rob Ellin, CEO, and Mike Zemetra, CFO of LiveXLive, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33464

For the presenting schedule, please visit: https://www.ldmicro.com/events

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View LiveXLive Media's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/LIVX

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Emily Greenstein

Email: emily@blueshirtgroup.com

