Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Lang & Schwarz
02.03.20
22:53 Uhr
77,00 Euro
+1,10
+1,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,00
78,00
02.03.
80,00
80,10
02.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVARTIS AG77,00+1,45 %