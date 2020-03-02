

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $15.24 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $7.81 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $23.70 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.0% to $391.29 million from $211.48 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $23.70 Mln. vs. $20.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $391.29 Mln vs. $211.48 Mln last year.



