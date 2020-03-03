In order to fully capitalize on the opportunities in the energy, environment and metals industries, M N Dastur Co Pvt Ltd (Dastur), has elected Atanu Mukherjee as President Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately. Atanu has been the principal architect of the company's transition into energy, environment, new materials, digital and operations businesses.

With an unparalleled legacy in steel, metals and mining since 1955, MN Dastur Co Pvt. Ltd has been a key architect of the Indian steel industry, propelling its growth from less than 20 million tons to over 100 million tons of annual production, and the second-largest steelmaking nation in the world. Rustam M Dastur, current Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, will continue in his role guiding the organization and supporting Atanu in this transition.

T V Narendran, CEO Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, said, "Tata Steel has had a long and cherished relationship with M N Dastur Co. for many decades. We look forward to working with Atanu to further strengthen the relationship and wish him all the very best in the new role."

"Over the past several years, we have had the opportunity to witness Atanu successfully champion the most pressing issues for management teams such as energy transition, digitization, sustainable production and next-generation steel strategies with clients in North America and Europe. In his new role, I am optimistic he will refocus Dastur's comprehensive global resources in these areas with the same energy and passion," said Peter Marcus, Founder and Managing Partner at World Steel Dynamics in the New York Area.

Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President of Lummus Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the energy infrastructure major McDermott International, said, "As global energy requirements continue to increase and change, producers and refiners need to continually upgrade their production portfolio of chemicals, energy, and power to reach newer levels of sustainability and competitiveness. Atanu is one of the few leaders who can synthesize the complex and competing considerations and technology changes faced by clients into competitive advantage. We are excited to partner with him in serving our customers."

"I have known Atanu for more than ten years and he is a superb leader who leads from the front and is relentless in his pursuit of excellence and client focus," said Rustam M Dastur. "Atanu has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations with proven business results. He is well-positioned to lead Dastur into the digitally enabled future for the metals, mining and the energy businesses worldwide."

"I feel humbled, privileged and excited to have the opportunity to lead an iconic firm like Dastur. The world is on the cusp of a massive energy transition and it faces significant sustainability challenges. We are uniquely positioned to help our customers navigate this transition while also ensuring that they continue to be globally competitive," said Atanu Mukherjee.

An MIT engineer, Atanu has a joint graduate degree in Engineering and Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's School of Engineering and the MIT Sloan School of Management. He is a recognized thought leader in the areas of steel, metals, carbon and environment, energy economics and energy engineering worldwide. He has numerous publications and patents to his credit.

