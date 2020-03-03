Technavio has been monitoring the energy as a service (EaaS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Veolia Environnement SA and WGL Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market is segmented as below:
Service
- Procurement
- Storage
- Management and Optimization
End-User
- Industrial
- Commercial
Geographic Segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy as a service (EaaS) market report covers the following areas:
- Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size
- Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Trends
- Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the energy as a service (EaaS) market growth during the next few years.
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy as a service (EaaS) market, including some of the vendors such as Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Veolia Environnement SA and WGL Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the energy as a service (EaaS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist energy as a service (EaaS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the energy as a service (EaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the energy as a service (EaaS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy as a service (EaaS) market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Procurement
- Storage
- Management and optimization
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of microgrids
- Development of ZEBs and green buildings
- Rising vendor collaborations
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ameresco Inc.
- Edison International
- Electricité de France SA
- Enel Spa
- ENGIE SA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Veolia Environnement SA
- WGL Holdings Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
