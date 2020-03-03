Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142VP ISIN: US40434L1052 Ticker-Symbol: 7HP 
Tradegate
02.03.20
21:49 Uhr
19,428 Euro
+0,596
+3,16 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,480
19,674
02.03.
19,602
19,668
02.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HP
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HP INC19,428+3,16 %
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION29,000-0,68 %