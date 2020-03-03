DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2019

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2019 03-March-2020 / 09:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the FOURTH quarter AND FULL YEAR of 2019 Digital segment[1] grew by 13% in 2019; OIBDA[2] up 6%; FCF[3] increased by 55% Moscow, Russia - March 3, 2020 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS[4]. FOURTH QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 9% to RUB 94.9 billion compared to 4Q 2018; - OIBDA of RUB 25.1 billion compared to RUB 26.0 billion in 4Q 2018; - OIBDA margin of 26.4% compared to 29.8% in 4Q 2018; - Net profit of RUB 0.1 billion compared to RUB 2.4 billion in 4Q 2018; - CAPEX[5] excluding state programs increased by 51% to RUB 30.6 billion (32.3% of revenue) compared to 4Q 2018; - FCF increased by 4% to RUB 18.7 billion compared to 4Q 2018; - Net debt[6] increased by 14% since the beginning of the year to RUB 212.7 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.0x. Key figures for 4Q 2019, RUB mln RUB million 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 94,867 87,257 9% OIBDA 25,086 26,037 (4%) OIBDA margin % 26.4% 29.8% - Operating Income 3,932 8,167 (52%) Operating margin % 4.1% 9.4% - Net Income 112 2,351 (95%) % of revenue 0.1% 2.7% - Capital Expenditure excl. state 30,607 20,322 51% programs % of revenue 32.3% 23.3% - Net debt 212,748 186,712 14% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2.0 1.9 - FCF 18,744 18,063 681 FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 5% to RUB 337.4 billion compared to 2018; ? OIBDA grew by 6% to RUB 106.5 billion; ? OIBDA margin increased to 31.6%; ? Net profit increased by 10% to RUB 16.5 billion; ? CAPEX excluding state programs increased by 22% year-on-year to RUB 71.8 billion (21.3% of revenue); ? FCF grew by 55% to RUB 22.8 billion compared to 2018. Key figures for the full year of 2019, RUB mln RUB million 2019 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 337,421 320,239 5% OIBDA 106,526 100,900 6% OIBDA margin % 31.6% 31.5% - Operating Income 33,852 35,800 (5%) Operating margin % 10.0% 11.2% - Net Income 16,474 15,012 10% % of revenue 4.9% 4.7% - Capital Expenditure excl. state 71,787 58,993 22% programs % of revenue 21.3% 18.4% - Net debt 212,748 186,712 14% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2.0 1.9 - FCF 22,810 14,751 8,059 Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "2019 was another successful year for Rostelecom with continued healthy operational and financial results. Our sustained competitive position in broadband and pay-TV markets allows us to concentrate our efforts on the further development of our digital solutions, including cloud and data centers, cyber-security, as well as smart products for households, business and State. The double-digit growth rate of our digital segment contributed to 2019 top line growth. As a result, revenue grew by 5%, OIBDA by 6% and net profit by 10%. Rostelecom's operational performance has generated one-and-a-half times higher FCF, which provides a comfortable financial platform for dividend payments in accordance with our current policy. The consolidation of 100% of Tele2, the most dynamic and successful mobile company in Russia, was undoubtedly last year's key development for both Rostelecom and broader communications market. The deal is the largest telecom deal of recent years and will strengthen our leadership of the digital arena just as we enter a new era. The expanded ecosystem of new services and solutions will boost Rostelecom's financial results, solidify its competitive position, and improve revenues while retaining and expanding our customer base. Importantly, I am pleased to note that VTB and its partners will become our shareholders and will provide Rostelecom with supportive and long-term strategic motivation to help sustain and increase Rostelecom's capitalization. Our business strategy will soon be reviewed to set new ambitions and targets, focusing on the development of new products and technologies, including 5G networks." Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: "Rostelecom's solid performance over the last year was driven by encouraging digital transformation across all of our client groups and their growing interest in our developed digital offering. The B2B and B2G segments demonstrated the strongest results and sustainable double-digit growth of 13%. This success was mostly driven by Smart City projects, cloud services and data centers. These and other digital solutions have proved successful both among large state and business corporations and small and middle-sized enterprises. We are seeing growing interest in our virtual IT infrastructure proposition from the business and State, and we are always seeking out new opportunities to strengthen our leadership position in this space alongside continuous technological improvement of cloud solutions and capabilities. The acquisition of DataLine made a major contribution to Rostelecom's strategic goal to increase its share of high margin cloud products as corporate and state clients are increasingly shifting to an IT-solutions service model. We have made significant progress in transitioning to digital, and Rostelecom is already ahead of the curve with its state-of-the-art products in cyber security, urban infrastructure management, medicine, education and other sectors. Innovation is at heart of our strategy and is a key sustainability driver for our business in the era of digital age." Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our solid 2019 results and our healthy cash position, underpins our ability to successfully invest in our digital segment. We therefore expect both our revenue and OIBDA in 2020 to grow by no less than 5% on a standalone basis (excluding the contribution of Tele2 Russia and DataLine). Capex is expected to be within the range of RUB 70-75 billion, excluding the implementation of state programs." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Number of 4Q 2019 4Q change, y-o-y 3Q 2019 change, subscribers 2018 y-o-y (million): Internet access 13.2 13.0 2% 13.1 1% B2C: Broadband 12.2 12.0 1% 12.0 1% B2B: Broadband 1.1 1.0 6% 1.0 2% + VPN Pay TV 10.4 10.2 3% 10.3 1% Incl. IPTV 5.6 5.3 6% 5.5 2% MVNO 1.7 1.2 41% 1.5 15% subscribers Local telephony 15.7 17.4 (10%) 16.1 (3%) services ARPU[7] (RUB): 4Q 2019 4Q change, y-o-y 3Q 2019 change, 2018 y-o-y Internet access B2C: Broadband 402 392 2% 396 2% B2B: Broadband 3,455 3,160 9% 3,475 (1%) + VPN Pay TV 255 251 2% 248 3% Incl. IPTV 320 328 (2%) 311 3% Blended ARPU[8] 553 549 1% 536 3% Total subscriber base 1) The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 1% to 12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ARPU was up 2% to RUB 402. 2) The total number of Internet and VPN subscribers in B2B increased by 6% year-on-year to 1.1 million; ARPU grew by 9% to RUB 3,455. 3) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 3% to 10.4 million users compared to the corresponding period of last year, with average ARPU of RUB 255 for households, up 2% year-on-year; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 6% to 5.6 million, and ARPU reached RUB 320 for households. 4) The number of MVNO subscribers increased by 41% and reached 1.7 million users. 5) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 10% to 15.7 million. KEY EVENTS RELATING TO FY2019 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: ? Wink platform is now available to all new IPTV subscribers across the country, providing current clients with the option of migrating to this new offering; ? OTT & Wink video content consumption continued to grow thanks to the promotion of Smart TV, Android TV, Apple TV applications as well as video portal platform use;

? "Altogether" and "For friends" special offers were launched, providing new clients with attractive packages comprising of Internet access, Wink and mobile services, including options with no need to acquire a TV set-top box; ? Jointly with Sberbank, Rostelecom launched a loyalty programme "Exchange "THANK YOU" on Wink"; ? As part of enhancing the "Gaming" tariff plan offering, Rostelecom added two new games by Mail.ru "MY.GAMES" - ArcheAge and CrossFire; ? Rostelecom launched 'Game Market [1]'; the 'Home Internet' users can now subscribe to the Nvidia Geforce Now (GFN.RU) online game platform which is able to turn any computer into a powerful gaming machine. Rostelecom also connected NVIDIA's servers to high-speed data transmission channels; ? As part of the "Smart Home" ecosystem: ? a new federal platform "Rostelecom. Key" was launched; Rostelecom aims at adding new digital services for developers, managing companies and residents; the first products to be made available on the platform will be video surveillance of outdoor spaces and a smart intercom; ? Rostelecom has sold 175,000 cameras since the launch of the video surveillance service for households; ? revenue contribution of "Smart Home" ecosystem in 2019 top line reached RUB 1 billion; ? Rostelecom launched "Rostelecom Screens", a new product which allows B2B clients to centrally manage advertising and other media content across geographically distributed screens in real time; ? Rostelecom launched an M2M Control service, which enables businesses to remotely control SIM cards on applications and sensors within the M2M system and helps optimize business processes when communicating with IoT devices; ? Rostelecom launched a new end-to-end cyber-protection service which combines the managed information security service Solar MSS and Virtual Data Centre services; ? A new "Content filtration" service was launched enabling clients to block inappropriate or illegal content within Wi-Fi services; ? Within the MVNO project, Rostelecom introduced a fully convergent solution and a reliable platform to ensure seamless experience while using Internet, TV, content, game services and indoor and outdoor video surveillance; this had an impact on a twofold growth of MVNO sales over the year; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: ? Revenues from "Smart City" projects grew by 50% in 2019; ? The Public Services Portal active users base reached 64 million; ? Revenues from optical tariff plans in 2019 surpassed the market twofold; ? The share of optical networks has increased to 64% in B2B and B2G segments over 2019; ? As part of Rostelecom's Bridging the Digital Divide project, more than 11,100 Internet access points have been installed; ? Over 7,000 remoted and socially important facilities have been provided with high speed Internet access; ? The "Antivirus" revenues grew more than two and half times through an increased penetration in the broadband user segment over 2019; ? An agreement was signed with Rusagro, Russia's largest vertically integrated agricultural holding company, to launch a control system that uses IoT to manage the harvesting of grains; ? Rostelecom and LUKOIL launched the first smart wells in Perm krai to remotely monitor and control oil and gas equipment in hard-to-reach production facilities; ? A smart waste collection and optimisation system was installed in Yamal as part of Rostelecom's Smart Cities project; ? Rostelecom became a universal data network carrier for Rosenergoatom JSC; ? As part of its cybersecurity offering development: ? revenues grew by 2.4 times in 2019; ? a total of 1.1 million cyber-attacks were repelled in 2019; ? Solar appScreener's share of exports was around 30% in 2019 total sales; ? 233 Russian banks have been collectively connected to Rostelecom's secured Unified Biometric System; ? Rostelecom became Russia's leading provider of cryptographic solutions to protect its state and corporate clients' communication channels[9]; ? Russia's first cybersecurity lab was constructed to drive large-scale analytics of technological security across the industrial networks infrastructure; ? Cybersecurity product family was expanded through the launch of: ? Solar MSS - Russia's biggest ecosystem of cybersecurity services to support Russian organisations in digital transformation; ? the Solar Dozor 7 security solution which prevents leaks of sensitive information through its innovative user behaviour analytics feature; ? the Solar webProxy web-security Gateway; ? the commercial service to manage the vulnerabilities of the Qualys network infrastructure in the Russian cloud environment; ? the Origin Event Inspection service which protects clients' web-based applications from DDoS attacks; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its cloud services segment for B2B: ? Sales of the Virtual PBX offering grew by 57%; ? Video-surveillance sales to B2B up by 59%; ? As part of the Virtual Data Centre offering: ? revenues grew by 59% in 2019; ? the total number of virtual machines spiked by 90% to 10,000 in 2019; ? the service's functionality was complemented with an agent backup feature, premium technical support and file replication option; ? a file storage has been launched in the second data centre in Moscow to improve reliability and facilitate complex projects to connect clients; ? a new cloud data centre section was launched in Moscow, adding to the other four existing facilities in Moscow, Novosibirsk and Adler; ? start of sales based on the White Label partnership programme which was enhanced in 2019 by further modifications to the cloud.rt.ru [2] cloud platform, including through: ? additional information security settings; ? better flexibility of the orders' life span settings and tariff plans management; ? further customisation of the portal interface; ? Rostelecom started the commercial operation of 800 rack spaces at the new Udomlya Data Centre and the base data centre in Yekaterinburg (216 rack spaces); ? Following the acquisition of Data Line, the total capacity increased to 11,500 rack spaces; ? Rostelecom created an IT infrastructure for seven state ministries and government offices within IQ-Quarter, a central business district in Moscow-City. The project included setting up IT systems in workspaces, data centers and cybersecurity services; ? Rostelecom signed a number of large contracts, including agreements with Rosatom, Roscosmos, Rosreestr (The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography), Procurator-General's Office, Sberbank, LUKOIL, Rusagro, Transneft, MAGNIT and others; ? The tariffs for landline and telegram postage services were increased, starting from 16 July 2019; ? Rostelecom successfully delivered video surveillance of the Unified State Exam and on the Single Voting Day; ? Revenues from Rostelecom's O2O[10] project reached RUB 2.0 billion in 2019; by the end of the reporting period the Company had serviced more than 161,000 km of fiber-optic communication line and 75,000 base stations of third-party operators; ? Transit Europe-Asia (TEA) carrying capacity reached 3Tb/s following a 350 Gb/s upgrade. Other news ? Rostelecom consolidated 100% of Tele2 Russia [3] to develop the largest end-to-end provider of digital services in Russia. ? Rostelecom acquired a number of assets, including: ? Data Line [4], the second largest datacentre provider in Russia; ? Alliance Telecom Group [5], the leading provider of Internet access and pay-TV services across the Primorsky region; ? Prometey [6], communications operator in St. Petersburg; ? Infolink [7], one of the largest Internet providers in the Chuvash Republic. ? Rostelecom started to co-invest in the Russian Internet Initiatives Development Fund's start-up portfolio. ? Rostelecom announced the following bond placements: ? a three-year bond of total nominal value of RUB 15 billion, at a coupon rate of 6.25% per annum; ? a seven-year bond of total nominal value of RUB 15 billion, at a coupon rate of 6.65% per annum; ? a six-year bond of total nominal value of RUB 10 billion, at a coupon rate of 6.85% per annum; ? a ten-year bond of total nominal value of RUB 15 billion, at a coupon rate of 8.45% per annum. ? Rostelecom's subsidiary, Central Telegraph PJSC, has sold properties at 7, Tverskaya street, Moscow, with a total area of 35,198.7 sqm for RUB 3.5 billion. ? Rostelecom was included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 change 2019 2018 change Broadband 21,727 21,335 2% 83,873 80,042 5% TV services 9,408 9,145 3% 37,132 34,464 8% Fixed telephony 15,105 16,948 (11%) 61,738 69,983 (12%) Wholesale 19,429 20,455 (5%) 81,391 79,593 2% services Rent of channels 2,452 2,505 (2%) 9,674 9,582 1% Interconnect and 6,316 8,340 (24%) 30,295 33,256 (9%) traffic transit services VPN 7,216 6,148 17% 27,558 23,433 18% Rent and 3,444 3,462 (0%) 13,864 13,322 4% maintenance of telecommunicatio ns infrastructure VAS and cloud 20,908 13,204 58% 49,799 36,902 35% services Other 4,471 4,004 12% 14,274 12,076 18% telecommunicatio ns services Other 3,820 2,165 76% 9,215 7,179 28% non-telecommunic ations services Total 94,867 87,257 9% 337,421 320,239 5% Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 4Q 4Q Change 2019 2018 change 2019 2018 Residential 35,780 35,315 1% 140,338 137,745 2% customers Corporate 45,397 36,427 25% 137,726 121,509 13% customers /

