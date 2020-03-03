Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that it has integrated with DBSgroep's media sales solution, RTVPLAN, with Triton's Advertising Server to further optimize and streamline the order management process for audio publishers.

This integration enables publishers that use Triton's Ad Server to streamline the management of their advertising orders and simultaneously provide them with the support they need to grow. The integration with RTVPLAN enables Publishers to seamlessly manage all aspects of their advertising operations on any device, including tracking contacts and contact activities, gaining real-time business intelligence insights, the creation and storage of quotes and proposals within the webportal, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with a company that truly shares our vision to simplify and optimize the digital audio advertising management process," said Guy Heiliegers, Managing Director at DBSgroep. "Where Triton is the global industry expert, this integration is a natural fit that complements our solution and provides publishers around the world with the tools they need to simplify ad operations and further grow their digital audio strategies."

"We are pleased to integrate RTVPLAN with our Ad Server to further streamline the management of transactions," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "Like Talpa Media Solutions, DBSgroep shares our commitment to continuously evolving our technology to make managing campaigns more efficient, and we look forward to the increase in efficiency that our clients will see as a result of leveraging this powerful integration."

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About DBSgroep

DBSgroep is the Dutch market leader in technology for audio media sales. The group has 25 years of experience but is also the European thought leader and innovator in Unified Trading. What started as a simple planning system, RTVPLAN grew out to be a state of the art all in one media sales system, specialized in the European market. The fourth generation of RTVPLAN is based on an open API webservices architecture with a modern responsive webportal that is the ideal starting point to unify trading, integrating and automating sales of linear and on demand, analogue and digital for audio, video and other media. For more information, visit www.rtvplan.com.

