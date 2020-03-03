Short film 'Father Will I See Again?' will premiere at the 2020 Manchester Film Festival

Highlights the pervasive impact of poverty blindness on younger people in India

'Social impact entertainment' aims to elevate little-known issues into the consciousness of influential audiences

The Tej Kohli Foundation has turned to social impact entertainment to highlight the plight of young people living with poverty blindness in India. Short film 'Father Will I See Again' follows the lives of brother and sister Ameer and Sadiya, as Ameer undergoes the final in a series of procedures that have restored the vision of both siblings. The teenagers had become severely visually impaired because of Xeroderma pigmentosum, a rare genetic condition, and would have had to remain blind if they had not received an intervention to fund their treatment.

Ameer and Sadiya are the focus of documentary short SeeAgainFilm.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Social impact entertainment is a growing movement that works to engage audiences with issues and to emotionally influence them to become part of making a change. The documentary short will have its worldwide premiere at the Manchester Film Festival on Thursday 12 March and hopes to raise awareness of the issue of 'poverty blindness' and the pervasive impact that it has on the lives and prospects of younger people in poor and underserved communities.

'Father Will I See Again?' is Directed by independent British filmmakers Fred Burns and Daniel Grasskamp.

Wendy Kohli, co-Founder of the Tej Kohli Foundation said:

"Being part of the Official Selection for the 2020 Manchester Film Festival gives us the opportunity to make sure that every audience walks away with a deeper knowledge of the issue of poverty blindness and the change that we need to create."

Tej Kohli, co-Founder of the Tej Kohli Foundation said:

"The film shows that the real tragedy of poverty blindness is that when a younger person is deprived of their vision, they are also deprived of their hopes, their dreams and their prospects."

About 'Father Will I See Again?':

Website: http://www.seeagainfilm.com

About Manchester Film Festival:

Website: http://www.maniff.com/

About the Tej Kohli Foundation:

Website: http://www.tejkohlifoundation.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/tejkohlifoundation

About Tej Kohli:

Profile: https://www.tejkohlifoundation.com/tej-kohli

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrtejkohli

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrtejkohli/

CrunchBase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/tej-kohli

About Wendy Kohli:

Profile: https://www.tejkohlifoundation.com/wendy-kohli

