Hyundai Motor Unveils "Prophecy" Concept EV

- New concept EV takes Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy to the next level

- Concept EV expands Hyundai's concept of Optimistic Futurism with the aim of forging an emotional connection between humans and automobiles

SEOUL, South Korea and OFFENBACH, Germany, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its new concept EV, "Prophecy", expressing the company's latest design language.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8698951-hyundai-motor-prophecy-concept-ev/

The visionary concept clearly expresses Hyundai's latest design philosophy, Sensuous Sportiness, expanding on the era-defining example set by last year's "45" concept EV that stripped away complexity in favor of clean lines and minimalistic structures.

"Prophecy" follows suit with an iconic silhouette of perfect proportions that have been inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang, Hyundai's designers have achieved the Ultimate Automotive Form, thanks to a new EV architecture defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality.

"We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai's design vision to even broader horizons," said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by 'Prophecy'. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles."

Sensuous Sportiness finds its full expression with the "Prophecy" exterior

The application of Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is evident in the voluptuous side section, which is like that of a perfectly weathered stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. This underlines the timelessness of its design. The dynamic and elegant boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels appear to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

The "Prophecy" interior realizes the benefits of an EV platform

The interior of "Prophecy" underlines the advantages of using the stretched cabin of an EV platform. Instead of a conventional automotive interior, a lifestyle space of refinement and comfort provides customers with a warm welcome.

The name "Prophecy" reflects the concept's purpose, as it signifies a bright future for both Hyundai's designs as well as innovative mobility solutions for the EV customers of tomorrow.

For more detailed information about Prophecy, please refer to Hyundai Motor's media website: globalpr.hyundai.com