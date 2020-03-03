Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2020

03.03.2020
AbbVie Inc. - Under Rule 8.1

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - Statement of Stock Purchase by Director

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)AbbVie Inc.
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing28 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
TotalN/A

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback2,452,782$83.654

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g. American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure2 March 2020
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusAbbVie Inc.

1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing21 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities523,561 Common Shares (0.0004%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell1,161,286 options (0.0008%)
Total1,684,847 (0.0011%)

(b)Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Issue of common shares pursuant to AbbVie equity award plans200,262 common shares$0
Gift of common shares3,675 common shares$0

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure2 March 2020
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing28 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities434,843 Common Shares (0.0004%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell1,161,286 options (0.0008%)
Total1,596,128 (0.0011%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Withholding of common shares to satisfy tax obligations88,719 common shares$0
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the
option relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g. American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price
per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure2 March 2020
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

CONTACT: Adelle Infante, 1-847-938-8745

