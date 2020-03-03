Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) (OTCQB:HEYBF) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company"), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is excited to announce the addition of four new task types to its service offering.





The four new task types include:

• Yard work

• Power-washing

• Window cleaning

• Garage door repair

These services enhance an already robust list of offerings available on the HeyBryan app that includes cleaning, painting, lawn maintenance and more. The app was created in partnership with HGTV celebrity Bryan Baeumler to service a major need in the market - small tasks around the home.

HeyBryan's service expansion is expected to deliver a boost to the number of new users and new task bookings, while also increasing the loyalty of current app users by providing them with an expanded list of options from which to choose. This could also help to attract new experts by providing a market for a broader range of skill sets.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan, says: "We are very excited to add these new task types to the app - and just in time for spring cleaning. We are getting to a stage where our customers are starting to ask us: what can't these experts do? This is yet another step for our team as we continue to provide the market with necessary home services."

HeyBryan is currently available in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary on both Apple and Android devices.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

