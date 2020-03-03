

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economic growth eased in the fourth quarter, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, revealed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after expanding 0.4 percent a quarter ago. However, this was faster than the expected 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 1.5 percent from 1.1 percent in the third quarter. Economists had forecast an expansion of 1.3 percent.



In 2019, the economy expanded 0.9 percent versus 2.8 percent growth in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX