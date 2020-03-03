DJ Travis Perkins: Full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019; Positive trading performance against a challenging market backdrop

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019; Positive trading performance against a challenging market backdrop 03-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 Positive trading performance against a challenging market backdrop GBPm Note FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2018 Change vs as reported IFRS 16(1) illustrativ e comparative s Revenue 6,956 6,741 6,741 3.2% Like-for-like 3.8% 4.9% 4.9% (1.1)ppt revenue growth(2) Adjusted 6a 442 375 410 7.8% operating profit(2) Adjusted 12b 112.7p 114.5p 106.0p 6.3% earnings per share(2) ROCE(2) 16 10.1% 10.5% 9.6% 0.5ppt Covenant net 15a 344 300 44 debt(2) Dividend per 13 48.5p 47.0p 3.2% share Operating profit 232 (22) / (loss) Total profit / 123 (84) (loss) after tax Basic earnings 12a 48.9p (34.4)p per share (1) Figures adjusted on a non-statutory illustrative basis for IFRS 16 - Leases as previously reported in May 2019 (2) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial highlights · Like-for-like revenue growth of 3.8% with total revenue growth of 3.2% · Good growth in the Merchant businesses despite challenging market conditions, continued excellent growth in Toolstation and a strong recovery in Wickes · Adjusted operating profit growth of 7.8% driven by Wickes recovery, the transformation programme in P&H and the positive impact of cost reduction activities · Net adjusting items of GBP187m including a GBP108m impairment relating to halting of the ERP replacement programme · Return on Capital Employed increased by 50bps to 10.1% against a 2018 IFRS 16 comparative figure · Continued strong free cash flow generation of GBP195m Strategic progress · Merchant businesses outperformed challenging end-markets, benefitting from business simplification and greater local empowerment · Acceleration of Toolstation UK expansion continued with 65 new branches opened and the acquisition of a controlling share of Toolstation Europe · Process to demerge Wickes well progressed, due for completion in Q2 2020 · Process to divest the P&H business paused during period of significant uncertainty, sale of the PF&P wholesale business completed in January 2020 · Cost reduction actions on track; streamlining above-branch operations and increasing the agility of the Group Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Against a challenging market backdrop we have delivered a strong operational and financial performance across the Group. Our merchanting businesses gained market share as a result of a range of initiatives to improve our customer proposition, including increased local empowerment for our branch managers, while the pace of the Toolstation expansion accelerated. The actions put in place to improve our Wickes and Plumbing & Heating businesses meant that both recovered well during the year and made positive contributions towards the Group's overall performance. "Our strategic progress in 2019 has been significant, but there remains much work to do in order to build stronger foundations for the Group to deliver enhanced returns and long-term growth. Our immediate priorities are the regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant, continued growth of Toolstation, further simplification of our business and successful delivery of the demerger of Wickes. "The long-term fundamental drivers of the Group's end-markets remain strong, and our businesses enjoy leading positions in their respective markets. Whilst trading conditions in 2019 have been challenging we have seen some green shoots of recovery in our lead indicators, although it remains too early to point towards any tangible improvement in RMI. The Group remains focused on delivering against our key priorities, and we are optimistic that we can build on the positive performance in 2019, continue to outperform our end-markets and deliver improved returns for our shareholders." Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Graeme Barnes Justin Griffiths / James White +44 (0) 7469 401819 +44 (0) 207 2501446 graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com Zak Newmark +44 (0) 7384 432560 zak.newmark@travisperkins.co.uk Cautionary Statement: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "potential", "reasonably possible", "targets", "goal" or "estimates", and words of similar meaning. By their very nature forward-looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Principal Risks and Uncertainties disclosed in the Group's Annual Report, changes in the economies and markets in which the Group operates; changes in the legislative, regulatory and competition frameworks in which the Group operates; changes in the capital markets from which the Group raises finance; the impact of legal or other proceedings against or which affect the Group; and changes in interest and exchange rates. All forward-looking statements, made in this announcement or made subsequently, which are attributable to Travis Perkins or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Travis Perkins does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. Nothing in this document should be regarded as a profits forecast. Without prejudice to the above: (a) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf shall otherwise have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained within this announcement; and (b) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this announcement. This announcement is current as of 3 March 2020, the date on which it is given. This announcement has not been and will not be updated to reflect any changes since that date. Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. *Summary* ********* Basis of preparation The Group's 2019 audited results are reported on the following basis: · The Group is reporting its accounts under IFRS 16 - Leases which treats all lease obligations as debt, leading to changes in the income statement and balance sheet. Illustrative comparatives have been presented as if the new standard had applied in 2018. · The acquisition of a majority holding in Toolstation Europe was completed on 30 September 2019, and since that date the financial results have been fully consolidated. · The financial results for the Plumbing & Heating business have been consolidated into the Group results, reflecting the pause of the intended sale process in late 2019 due to high levels of uncertainty in the UK macro environment. *Financial performance* The Group produced a positive performance in 2019 against a challenging market backdrop, with early signs of progress from the strategic initiatives set out in December 2018. Total Group revenues grew by 3.2% in 2019 to GBP6,956m, and by 3.8% on a like-for-like basis. Sales growth was driven by a good performance from the Merchant businesses despite the challenging market environment, with continued excellent growth in Toolstation and a strong recovery in Wickes. The P&H business recorded a modest reduction in sales across the year, but this reduction was concentrated in the lower margin wholesale business, whilst the branch-based business continued to grow. Adjusted operating profits grew to GBP442m, an increase of 7.8% when compared to the 2018 illustrative comparative (including the impact of IFRS 16). The increase of GBP32m was driven by improvements in all segments, with the biggest increase coming from the strong recovery in Wickes. Toolstation UK also grew profits strongly, but this was offset by the consolidation of Toolstation Europe in Q4, and the corresponding losses of around GBP4m. The transformation of P&H continued to make good progress, improving the balance of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Travis Perkins: Full year results for the twelve -2-

business and improving margins. The Group continued to generate good free cash flow of GBP195m in 2019, after capital expenditure but before freehold activity, at a cash conversion rate of 54% (2018: 46%). Covenant net debt increased by GBP44m to GBP344m, primarily driven by higher net working capital, with additional inventory held by the Group as a mitigation against the risk of a 'no deal' exit from the EU. There was also higher spend on acquisitions in the year, with further payments relating to both Underfloor Heating Store and National Shower Spares, and the acquisition of a majority stake in Toolstation Europe. Underlying net debt, excluding the inventory build and acquisitions, would have improved by around GBP45m. Adjusted earnings per share were 112.7p for 2019 (2018 illustrative comparative: 106.0p), an increase of 6.3%. This increase in adjusted EPS was modestly lower than the increase in adjusted operating profits due to higher financing charges in the year, primarily driven by the marking-to-market of foreign exchange contracts. On a statutory basis, operating profit increased to GBP232m from the 2018 loss of GBP(22)m which included a GBP246m goodwill impairment. The positive trading performance in 2019 was partially offset by the impact of the halting of the ERP replacement programme and restructuring charges across the business. The Board recommends a full-year dividend of 48.5p, an increase of 3.2% (2018: 47.0p), reflecting the Board's confidence in the future cash generation and prospects of the Group. *Strategic progress* At a Capital Markets event in December 2018, the Group laid out its plans for the years ahead, with two overarching strategic aims being (i) to focus on serving trade customers through advantaged trade businesses; and (ii) to simplify the Group to increase agility, speed up decision making and enable a leaner cost base. The Group has made good progress towards its strategic goals, and this is reflected in the encouraging financial performance in 2019. *Simplifying the Group* Wickes demerger The Travis Perkins Board has been clear on the Group's purpose to focus on its advantaged trade businesses, with the intention to concentrate the allocation of capital in businesses serving trade-focused end-markets to create maximum value for shareholders. Providing best-in-class service to trade customers represents the Group's heartland, where it has the most experience and advantages in understanding and delivering on specific customer requirements. The propositions required for trade customers and consumers are different. Trade-focused businesses provide tailored propositions to satisfy diverse customer requirements on a regional, local and often individual level. As a consumer-facing retail business, Wickes deploys a centrally controlled proposition, providing a market-leading service to local trade, Do-It-For-Me and DIY customers. The Travis Perkins Board believes that the demerger of Wickes will underpin the creation of enhanced value for shareholders in both Travis Perkins and Wickes by maximising the performance of both businesses through focused capital allocation decisions made by dedicated management teams. The demerger process is proceeding smoothly. Wickes has always operated as a more autonomous business within the Group, in commercial, HR and IT areas. Given Wickes' high lease commitments, the Group has agreed a positive opening cash balance of GBP130m which will realise an appropriate capital structure and leverage position in line with Wickes's retail peers over time. The prospectus is due for publication in late March and the demerger process expected to be completed in Q2 2020. P&H divestment In January 2020, the Group announced the sale of Primaflow F&P, the wholesale business within the Plumbing & Heating segment, for cash consideration of GBP50m. The sale completed on 31 January 2020. This allows the remaining Plumbing & Heating branch and digital businesses to focus on delivering market-leading service to direct trade customers. The Board paused the process to divest the P&H business in Q4 2019 at a time of significant political and economic uncertainty in the UK. The intention to divest the P&H business remains in place and the 2019 results demonstrate a continued improvement in financial performance. The Group's focus is to maximise value for shareholders, and not on the specific timeframe of divestment. In the meantime, the transformation programme has continued to drive greater efficiency and improve the balance of business towards the higher returning branch and digital businesses. Cost reduction activities A key driver for the simplification of the Group is the opportunity to streamline the above-branch cost base, reducing the overall operating cost of the Group, offsetting overhead cost inflation in a low volume growth environment, and making the business more agile. In 2019, the divisional structure over the trade merchanting businesses has been removed, reducing costs but also speeding up decision making. In 2019, the cost base has benefited from the annualisation of cost reduction activities taken in Wickes and Travis Perkins in 2018, with around GBP15m of cost savings rolling into the first half of the year. In December 2018, the Group committed to taking actions to achieve GBP20m-GBP30m of annualised cost reductions by mid-2020. By the end of 2019 all of the planned actions were in place, which will realise annualised savings modestly exceeding expectations, with around two-thirds of the savings achieved in the 2019 results. As well as removing the divisional structure, these savings include operational cost savings relating to the closure of the heavyside range centre network and the restructuring and streamlining of support functions. As anticipated, in 2019 these savings have partially mitigated inflationary pressure in the overhead cost base with increases in rent and rates, and higher salary costs, in part due to the increase in the National Living Wage. The Group continues to selectively invest in its businesses to improve customer service and drive growth, including the continued expansion of Toolstation and additional investment in front line branch and sales colleagues in Travis Perkins. It remains a Group priority to maintain focus on the simplification of processes and tight control of costs to offset the impact of inflation in the cost base. The programmes to demerge Wickes and create autonomy in the P&H business have led to around GBP15m of dis-synergy costs, which the Group will be taking actions to mitigate over the course of the next two years. IT Modernisation The programme to implement a new ERP platform to support the Merchant businesses was halted in 2019, primarily reflecting significant risks relating to performance of the system. An impairment charge of GBP108m has been recognised in respect of the cancellation of the programme. The Group terminated its relationship with the software provider and does not expect to incur any further liabilities. The Group is investigating alternative ways to modernise the IT landscape across the Group to bring benefit to customers and colleagues with a lower risk profile. *Trade-focused priorities* The Group's strategy to focus on its advantaged trade businesses is built on its strong heritage of a deep understanding of trade customers, and a proven track record of providing excellent customer service. These solid foundations are core to the Group, and have been particularly evident in the specialist merchants in recent years. A number of key priorities have been identified to drive sustainable growth across all the trade-focused businesses in the medium term, improving market share and best positioning the businesses to compete successfully in the future. Actions towards achieving the immediate priorities of the Group are well under way, with encouraging early signs of progress feeding through to the performance of trade businesses in 2019. There remains much to do, and the process to build solid foundations from which to grow the Group in the future will continue throughout 2020. Regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant · Greater empowerment of branch managers, enabling them to make quicker, more relevant decisions on behalf of customers and the Group; · Investing in the right areas across branches and sales teams to better understand customer requirements and to tailor trade propositions to best match specific customer groups; · Co-ordinating on a local and regional basis to understand the competitive environment, and developing plans to strengthen the proposition to win local market share; · Ensuring that branches stock the right products in the right volumes to fulfil local customer requirements; · Reducing the administrative burden on branch colleagues by simplifying processes and reducing reporting requirements Accelerate the growth of Toolstation Toolstation continues to demonstrate excellent growth and, in line with the strategic intent to focus on advantaged trade businesses, it remains a priority to which the Group will continue to deploy capital. · Continue to expand the branch network in the UK, further improving customer convenience; · Further extension to the trade-focused product range, both in branch and online, including the addition of more trade-focused brands; · The acquisition of a majority stake in Toolstation Europe, enabling the further expansion of the business in continental Europe Deliver an organisational model fit for the future Strengthening the Group's operational foundations is vital to delivering sustainable future growth. This starts with the Group's people, building on the existing strengths and experience of colleagues to ensure that the right knowledge and skills are in place to continue to deliver excellent service in fulfilling customers' changing requirements.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

There is further work to be completed on the structure and operation of the Group's support functions, including the improvements required to core IT and digital platforms to enable the businesses to perform, and to adapt their propositions as customer demands change. This will be underpinned by the careful management of the corresponding overhead cost base as the Group aims to drive efficiency and improve financial performance. Sustainability is becoming increasingly fundamental to the Group's long-term strategy, particularly around the environmental impact of building efficiency, and the Group is positioning itself to partner with customers and suppliers to develop sustainable solutions for the future. *Outlook* The long-term fundamental drivers of the Group's end-markets remain strong. The number of new homes built in the UK continues to lag underlying demand, and ongoing underinvestment in the existing, ageing housing stock has led to pent up demand for domestic repair, maintenance and improvement activities. The Group's end market environment became increasingly challenging through the second half of 2019, although the outcome of the UK general election in December 2019 has now created a more certain political environment. Whilst there has been an improvement in some of the Group's key lead indicators in the near-term, the Group retains a cautious stance, particularly as there is a natural lag between increasing housing transactions and consumer confidence and improvement in the Group's end market performance. The Group is monitoring the potential impact of the COVID-19 virus carefully and will continue to review the possible effects on the business and refine its contingency plans as more information about the epidemic emerges. The Group remains confident in its ability to deliver on its strategy, and notwithstanding challenging market conditions in the near-term, the initiatives which are underway to focus on advantaged trade business and improve efficiency are positioning the Group's businesses well for the future. The Group's overall aim is for its businesses to outperform their end-markets, with strong cost discipline and continued good free cash flow generation in all market conditions. *Technical guidance* The Group's technical guidance is given on the basis of the Wickes demerger being completed in Q2 2020. · The results of Wickes in 2020 to the point of demerger will be shown as a discontinued operation · Consolidation of Toolstation Europe will include a c.GBP(20)m loss in the Toolstation segment · Excludes all PF&P results following the disposal at the end of January 2020 · Effective tax rate of 20% · Underlying finance charges before the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities will be similar to 2019 · Base capital expenditure in 2020, excluding Wickes, of GBP100m to GBP120m · Property profits of around GBP20m (after the application of IFRS 16) · Progressive dividend underpinned by strong cash generation *Segmental performance* *********************** *Merchanting* FY 2019 FY 2018* Change Total revenue GBP3,703m GBP3,609m 2.6% Like-for-like growth 3.3% 3.6% (0.3)ppt Adjusted operating profit** GBP284m GBP279m 1.8% Adjusted operating margin** 7.7% 7.7% - ROCE 12% 12% - Branch network 984 1001 (17) *2018 figures used are illustrative comparatives including the impact of IFRS 16 as previously disclosed **Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits Merchanting sales grew by 2.6% in 2019, and by 3.3% on a like-for-like basis. Like-for-like sales growth slowed through the course of the year, with growth of 6.4% in H1 reflecting an easier H1 2018 comparator. This was followed by increasingly challenging market conditions in the second half of the year as the significant levels of political uncertainty impacted consumer confidence, and increasingly led to larger projects being postponed or delayed. The specialist merchants continued the on-going trend of winning market share in their respective markets. Sales in CCF and Keyline were, however, impacted by the slowdown in larger projects in the fourth quarter. LFL sales growth was split evenly between volume and price. Adjusted operating profits grew by 1.8% to GBP284m, representing a stable adjusted operating margin of 7.7%. Pressure on operating margin was driven by changes to customer mix, with stronger sales growth to larger customers in Travis Perkins, and a greater proportion of direct-to-site deliveries, also to larger customers, in Keyline and CCF, both representing comparatively lower margin business, but at a lower cost to serve and a high return on capital. This mix effect was offset by a focus across the Merchant businesses to control the above-branch cost base, eliminating the divisional structure, making savings through the supply chain transformation plan in Travis Perkins with the ongoing closure of the heavyside range centre network, and working to improve efficiency across the business. Travis Perkins' performance was encouraging throughout the year, with signs that the early changes made to reinvigorate the business have positively impacted performance. In a challenging second half, Travis Perkins maintained flat LFL sales in Q4, demonstrating continued outperformance of the wider market, a trend that has been achieved through much of 2019. The main areas of progress have been around defining and stocking of the right product ranges to satisfy local customers, and in the right stock depth to engender real credibility, particularly in heavyside categories. The mix of sales growth varied by customer type, with stronger growth in larger, national customers, and through the Managed Services proposition providing service to local councils and housing authorities. For CCF, a strong LFL performance in the first half was followed by a flat second half, impacted by the market slow down, and the continued constraint around plasterboard supply which constricted sales volumes. Flat LFL sales still represented a significant market share gain during a difficult period. In 2019 Keyline continued to focus on its core Civils and Drainage specialism. Over the year, total sales grew modestly, but from a consolidated branch network (five fewer branches) with lower generalist sales and with share gains in all key product categories. The Rudridge brand was fully integrated into the Keyline branch network, simplifying the business and unifying business processes. BSS performed well in 2019, with positive LFL growth in both halves of the year, despite project delays continuing to impact the business across all regions. Growth was driven by the introduction of new product ranges into branches, and further development and growth of the specialist tool hire offering. *Toolstation* FY 2019 FY 2018* Change Total revenue GBP445m GBP354m 25.7% Like-for-like growth 16.3% 11.4% 4.9ppt Adjusted operating profit** GBP25m GBP24m 4.2% Adjusted operating margin** 5.6% 6.8% (120)bps ROCE 7% 10% (3)ppt Branch network (UK) 400 335 65 Branch network (Europe) 66 40 26 Memo: Adjusted operating profit - UK GBP29m GBP24m 20.8% *2018 figures used are illustrative comparatives including the impact of IFRS 16 as previously disclosed **Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits Toolstation UK In 2019, Toolstation demonstrated outstanding revenue growth of 25.7%, and 16.3% on a like-for-like basis. Growth was driven by the acceleration of the UK network expansion, with 65 branches opened in 2019, bringing the overall network up to 400. This opening profile reflects a branch opening every six days, with new branches demonstrating strong growth trends, including trials of smaller-format branches in smaller catchment areas. The range of products available online and through the catalogue was extended by an additional 4,000 products, with added ranges being primarily trade-focused brands which are popular with trade customers. These new products included extension into new categories, including kitchen and bathroom accessories and home automation. Toolstation maintained its market-leading value position, with its "Always Low" pricing model keeping a differential to peers across both the core product range and a wider basket of products. The new website, launched in December 2018, drove strong growth in click & collect transactions throughout 2019, as well as steadily increasing conversion rates of site visitors. At a headline level, adjusted operating profits grew by 4.2%, but this included the consolidation of the start-up losses in Toolstation Europe in Q4 of around GBP4m. Excluding these losses, UK profits grew by over 20% with operating margin remaining broadly stable. The business continues to invest heavily not only through capital investment to develop new branches, but also in operating costs for teams to run the growing network. The inclusion of Toolstation Europe assets and losses in Q4 2019 also impacted ROCE, reducing it by 3ppts. UK ROCE was stable at 10%. Toolstation Europe The Group acquired a further 50% share in Toolstation Europe at the end of September 2019, giving a majority 97% share in the business. Since Q4 2019, Toolstation Europe results have been fully consolidated into the Group's results (previously accounted for as an associate). The development of the Toolstation business in Europe continued, with a further 26 branches opened, bringing the total to 66. In the Netherlands the network rollout continues, with 22 branches opened which continue to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)