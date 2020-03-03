Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RMZD ISIN: GB00B63QSB39 Ticker-Symbol: 41G1 
Stuttgart
03.03.20
08:00 Uhr
23,640 Euro
+0,320
+1,37 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREGGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,280
24,920
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREGGS
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREGGS PLC23,640+1,37 %