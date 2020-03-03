

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L) reported pre-tax profit of 108.3 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 28 December 2019 compared to 82.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 85.0 pence compared to 64.5 pence. Pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items rose 27.2% to 114.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share, before exceptional items, was 89.7 pence compared to 70.3 pence.



Fiscal 2019 total Group sales were 1.17 billion pounds compared to 1.03 billion pounds, an increase of 13.5 percent. Company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 9.2 percent to 987.8 million pounds.



For the nine weeks to 29 February 2020, company-managed shop like-for-like sales were up by 7.5%.



The Board intends to recommend at the AGM a final dividend of 33.0 pence per share, giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 44.9 pence, an increase of 25.8 percent.



