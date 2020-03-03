Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RF2 ISIN: GB00BVFNZH21 Ticker-Symbol: RO41 
Frankfurt
03.03.20
08:19 Uhr
3,234 Euro
-0,034
-1,04 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ROTORK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROTORK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,222
3,490
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROTORK
ROTORK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROTORK PLC3,234-1,04 %