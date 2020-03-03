Ericsson Annual Report 2019 Published

- Annual Report 2019 available for download

- Printed version available for order

- Ericsson's Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 and Corporate Governance Report 2019 are published together with the Annual Report

-Two events described under Events after the reporting period in the Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report for 2019 is now available on the Ericsson web site. For more details, please visit: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

To download the Annual Report 2019: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/annual-reports

Printed copies of the Annual Report can be ordered by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

About the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2019

Ericsson has integrated sustainability and corporate responsibility into its business strategy, and the Company's sustainability performance is reflected in the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report, which is published together with the Annual Report and includes information on Ericsson's environmental, social and economic impacts. For more details, please download the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 here: https://www.ericsson.com/sustainability-report

About the Corporate Governance Report 2019

Ericsson's Corporate Governance Report, published together with the Annual Report, includes information on how rights and responsibilities are distributed among corporate bodies as well as on the structure through which owners can exercise their decision-making rights. For more details, please download the Corporate Governance Report 2019 here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-reports

Post closing events

Two events are described under Events after the reporting period in the Annual Report; one relating to Ericsson's motion to dismiss the putative class action filed in 2018 that was granted by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and one relating to the resolution of an earlier communicated litigation with Sol IP concerning alleged infringement of 20 patents declared to the LTE standard.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on March 3, 2020.

