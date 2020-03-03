New Frontier Data's second consumer report in its EU CBD series provides a comprehensive overview of the European CBD consumer experience

New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence on the cannabis industry, publishes the second volume of its EU CBD Consumer Report Series: Segmentation Archetypesin partnership with Deep Nature Project and Mile High Labs. Drawing from the groundbreaking surveying of over 3,000 European CBD consumers across 17 European nations, this study results in the most comprehensive consumer archetype report for European CBD consumers to date.

"Europe's booming consumer interest in CBD and CBD-infused products across the Food Beverage and Health Beauty sectors continues to create material B2B and B2C market opportunities. Data-driven insights of both EU and North American CBD consumerism, drawing from not only comparative analysis but also known geo-centric market dynamics and drivers, helps us educate and guide brands on how to address CBD consumer priorities while managing known or expected challenges in this new CBD space," said New Frontier Data Founder CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer. "This report fills a major gap in business intelligence in the CBD industry not only in Europe, but worldwide, providing new and existing cannabis or hemp industry stakeholders with a uniquely valuable and timely resource."

Key findings from the report include:

4 of the 5 consumer archetypes have purchased CBD; the Ambivalent Experimental Consumers instead source CBD from family and friends

instead source CBD from family and friends The largest consumer archetype, the Integrative Consistent Consumers , are frequent users and staunch believers in CBD's medical efficacy

, are frequent users and staunch believers in CBD's medical efficacy 26% of Europeans aged 18-34 have tried CBD, compared to 16% of the general population

73% of self-reported consumers claimed CBD has positively affected their quality of life

A third (34%) of non-consumers are somewhat or very curious about trying CBD

49% of CBD purchasers who did not themselves consume indicated buying it for a family member

Male consumers report spending more on CBD products than female consumers, with more than a third of men (35%) reporting spending €100 or more per month

72% of consumers and 17% of non-consumers considered themselves likely to purchase CBD in the next 6 months

Consumers who use CBD primarily for medical reasons were the most frequent CBD consumers, with nearly half (45%) consuming it at least daily

