

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported pretax profit of 180.8 million pounds for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 compared to a loss of 49.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 48.4 pence compared to a loss of 34.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 442 million pounds, an increase of 7.8% when compared to the 2018 illustrative comparative. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 112.7 pence, an increase of 6.3%. The increase in adjusted EPS was modestly lower than the increase in adjusted operating profits due to higher financing charges in the year, primarily driven by the marking-to-market of foreign exchange contracts.



Fiscal year total Group revenues grew by 3.2% to 6.96 billion pounds, and by 3.8% on a like-for-like basis. Sales growth was driven by a good performance from the Merchant businesses, the Group said.



The Board recommended a full-year dividend of 48.5 pence, an increase of 3.2%.



