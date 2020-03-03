Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1401Z ISIN: IE00BYTBXV33 Ticker-Symbol: RY4C 
Xetra
03.03.20
09:39 Uhr
11,885 Euro
+0,125
+1,06 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,805
11,860
09:57
11,810
11,865
09:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RYANAIR
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC11,885+1,06 %