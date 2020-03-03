

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) released February traffic statistics with group traffic improving 9% to 10.5 million guests from 9.6 million in the year-ago period. Ryanair operated over 58,000 scheduled flights in February.



Specifically, Ryanair traffic rose 8%, while Lauda traffic rose 67%.



Ryanair noted that traffic and load factor in the months of March and April is likely to be lower than normal due to lower bookings due to Covid-19 virus outbreak in a number of European countries. Ryanair has cancelled up to 25% of its Italian short haul program for the 3-week period from 17th March to 8th April.



