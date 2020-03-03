

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) on Tuesday reported fiscal 2019 pretax profit of $178.8 million, down 63.1 percent from $483.9 million in the prior year.



Profit for the year decreased 41.1 percent to $205.8 million from $350.0 million in the previous year. Earnings per share dropped 41.7 percent to $0.277 from $0.475 last year. Earnings per share excluding post-tax Silverstream effects decreased 49.9 percent to $0.231 from $0.461 a year ago.



Total revenues for the period increased 0.8 percent to $2.12 billion from $2.10 billion in the prior year. Adjusted revenues increased 1.2 percent to $2.27 billion, reflecting higher gold and silver prices.



The company noted that its silver production of 54,614 koz declined 11.6 percent from last year, while gold production of 875,913 oz decreased 5.1 percent from a year ago.



Fresnillo's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of 11.9 cents per share which will be paid on June 2, 2020 to shareholders on the register on April 24, 2020. The dividend will be paid in UK pounds sterling unless shareholders elect to be paid in U.S. dollars. This is in addition to the interim dividend of 2.6 US cents per share amounting to US$19.2 million.



The company noted that the final dividend is lower than the previous year due to the lower profit in 2019, and remains in line with the Group's dividend policy.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Fresnillo expects to produce in the range of 51 to 56 moz of silver and 815 to 900 koz of gold.



The company added that the 2019 capex projects will continue in 2020 and will account for the majority of its investment in the year ahead, together with an increase in capex as the construction of Juanicipio progresses.



