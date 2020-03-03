

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices rose at the fastest pace in eight months in January, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 4.47 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.91 percent rise in December.



The latest inflation was the highest since May, when it was 4.78 percent.



Prices for domestic market and non-domestic market increased by 5.05 percent and 4.22 percent, respectively, in January.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy grew by 8.73 percent annually in January and those of capital goods and non-durable consumer goods grew 5.44 percent and 5.42 percent, respectively.



Prices for both durable consumer goods and intermediate goods grew by 3.15 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.43 percent in January.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent in January from 4.0 percent in December. A similar rate of unemployment was seen in the same month last year.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 350,000 in January from 366,000 in the preceding month.



