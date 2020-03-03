Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2020 | 09:39
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 3

To: Company Announcements

Date:3 March 2020

Company: Standard Life Investment Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Total Voting Rights

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 406,865,419 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 406,865,419.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

The Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

© 2020 PR Newswire