

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares ended mixed on Tuesday as expectations that central banks will enact financial stimulus helped offset fears of Covid-19 becoming a global 'pandemic'.



Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after the European Central Bank joined its U.S. and Japanese peers in indicating that it stands ready to take 'appropriate and targeted measures' to fight the impact of coronavirus.



Chinese shares advanced after the country reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than a month. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 21.97 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,992.90, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 26,284.82.



Japanese shares gave up early gains to end sharply lower as investors awaited the outcome of the G7 financial chiefs meeting to discuss measures to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.



The Nikkei average fell 261.35 points, or 1.22 percent, to 21,082.73, while the broader Topix index closed 1.36 percent lower at 1,505.12. Securities house, farm and fishery and machinery-oriented companies paced the declines.



Japan's consumer confidence fell in February, data from the Cabinet Office showed today. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index decreased to 38.4 in February from 39.1 in January and December. Economists had expected a score of 38.3.



Australian markets ended off their day's highs as the country's central bank lowered its key interest rate by a quarter-point to a new record low, as widely expected, saying the global outbreak of the coronavirus will likely delay progress in Australia towards full employment and the inflation target.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 44.20 points, or 0.69 percent, at 6,435.70 after having fallen nearly 11 percent in the past seven sessions - its longest losing streak since September 2018. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 50.50 points, or 0.78 percent, to finish at 6,511.60.



The big four banks fell between 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent. Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group surged 2-3 percent after copper and iron ore prices surged on Monday.



Tech stocks surged, with software maker Xero climbing 7.2 percent and buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay surging 6.2 percent. In the healthcare sector, CSL rallied 2.3 percent, while Cochlear and Resmed soared about 5 percent.



In economic news, data on building permits for January and current account balance figures for the fourth quarter of 2019 came in below expectations.



Seoul stocks rose for the second day running ahead of a crucial teleconference by the Group of Seven, a collective of rich countries, to discuss how to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark Kospi inched up 11.64 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,014.15.



South Korea's GDP gained a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank of Korea said today - following the 0.4 percent gain in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, GDP gained 2.3 percent, up from 2.0 percent in the third quarter.



New Zealand shares rallied to bounce back from a six-day losing streak as expectations grew for monetary policy easing by major central banks. The NZX- 50 index jumped 242.88 points, or 2.19 percent, to 11,346.31.



Telecommunications network operator Chorus surged over 5 percent and utility Meridian Energy advanced 4.6 percent.



U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight as investors grew optimistic that central banks around the world will take action to limit the impact of the coronavirus on their economies.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped as much as 5.1 percent to wrap up its strongest single-day gain since 2009. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 4.5 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 4.6 percent, marking their biggest one-day rise since December 2018.



