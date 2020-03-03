4imprint's consistent approach of investing in marketing to grow its revenue base continues to produce results well in excess of the market growth. FY19 results are as indicated in January's update, with the top line up 17%, from new and returning customers. 4imprint is the largest distributor of promotional products in the US, yet its market share is under 4%. The key unknown for FY20 is the coronavirus, although the supply chain is well stocked. Our revenue and earnings forecasts are broadly unchanged. There is potential for expansion of 4imprint's valuation multiples once current global health uncertainties are resolved.

