Boku has reported that volumes processed in the first two months of FY20 were 30% higher year-on-year, slightly ahead of management expectations. Volumes have not seen any negative impact from the emergence of coronavirus, and in fact could be boosted by the number of people being required to self-isolate and generally reduced social activity. Management remains confident of meeting market expectations for FY20 and will report FY19 results at the end of March.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...