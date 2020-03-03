XP entered FY20 with a strong order backlog, having managed the business through a number of issues in FY19. The COVID-19 virus represents a new challenge for the company - changes to the supply chain and the shift of some manufacturing to Vietnam should help to mitigate the risks. We have reduced our FY20 forecasts to reflect short-term supply chain issues. Longer term, it remains to be seen if the virus will have a more material impact on customer demand.

