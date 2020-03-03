SparkCognition and Sight Machine Take Top Spots in ABI Research's Industrial AI Competitive Assessment

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The total installed base of AI-enabled devices in industrial manufacturing is expected to reach 15.4 million in 2024. As such, the demands for the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing have led to the emergence of startups that work on AI algorithms to increase and optimize production processes in the manufacturing setting other than machine vision-based solutions. These AI algorithms can discover patterns, recognize conditions, and provide early warnings and explanations on current operation status and abnormalities. ABI Research, a global tech market advisory firm, finds SparkCognition and Sight Machine to be the leaders in industrial AI focusing on production process optimization.

The Industrial AI competitive assessment analyzed and ranked seven industrial AI vendors on overall efficiency enhancement, namely Falkonry, FogHorn, Maana, Presenso, Sight Machine, SparkCognition, and Uptake, using ABI Research's proven, unbiased innovation / implementation criteria framework. For this competitive assessment, innovation scores examined the technical capabilities of the vendor's software and implementation scores focused on the vendor's commercial ability to deliver their solution and integrate with existing solutions from the incumbents, such as GE, Siemens, ABB and Bosch, across a variety of manufacturing verticals.

"While there are many players offering industrial AI solutions, ranging from cloud service providers to system integrators, this competitive assessment focuses on pure-play industrial AI software vendors. All seven vendors listed in this competitive assessment have a tight focus on developing AI software for overall efficiency enhancement in industrial and manufacturing applications," explains Lian Jye Su, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. These vendors establish partnerships with various public cloud vendors, system integrators, chipset and industrial equipment manufacturers, allowing their solutions to be deployed on device, gateways, and on-premise servers.

"SparkCognition and Sight Machine both exhibit strength in having cutting-edge automated machine learning capabilities and a large client base, with interoperable solutions that can co-exist with existing industrial and manufacturing software," says Su. "At the moment, most AI solutions can collect data and perform semi-supervised machine learning to generate insights and recommendations. The rise of automated machine learning will free AI experts from the more mundane AI optimization tasks and allow them to explore new AI use cases."

Both vendors are followed by Uptake, FogHorn, and Falkonry respectively. This group of players exhibits strength in a specific segment of the competitive assessment. As the leader in innovation, Falkonry offers great innovative solutions, particularly when it comes to cloud-to-edge data acquisition, where many competitors are only offering cloud-based solutions. On the other hand, Uptake is the leader in implementation, due to its strong presence in predictive maintenance across various industries, which is bound to translate well into client acquisition. However, Uptake's solution is limited to the cloud, but its partnership with edge AI specialist FogHorn will enable both companies to create edge-to-cloud AI capabilities, making them formidable challengers in years to come.

"It is important to recognize the fact that manufacturers are facing enormous competition in building and training in-house data science teams for AI implementation. Most AI talents prefer to work with webscale giants or AI startups, making talent acquisition a challenging task for industrial manufacturers. As such, they are left with one viable option: partnering with pure-play industrial AI startups. Doing so will give them extra assistance and advice in deploying AI capabilities. Due to the invaluable skillset and intellectual property of these startups, they are often being acquired by large vendors and manufacturers, as shown in the recent acquisition of Presenso by SKF," concluded Su.

These findings are from ABI Research's Industrial AI Platform and Service Provider competitive assessment report. This report is part of the company's Industrial & Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Competitive Assessment reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????????? ?1990???,????????????????,????,?????????????????????????? ????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg