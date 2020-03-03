Plastic Compounding Market Size Worth $104.41 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic compounding market size is projected to reach USD 104.41 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rapidly developing construction and automobile sectors are anticipated to drive the demand for interiors, exteriors, and under hood components. Maximum application of plastic compounding in under hood components in the automotive industry, building interior and exteriors in construction and infrastructure industries, and in electronics, durables, and wire and cable industries is anticipated to further fuel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue and volume, polypropylene is the most consumed plastic compounding product. The rise in its production can be attributed to high demand from packaging and medical device industries across the globe

Increasing requirement for flame retardancy, heat resistance, and improved serviceability is anticipated to drive growth in electronics and electrical industry

Construction is the leading application segment for polyethylene compounds with the segment accounting for a mass application globally

Major plastic compound manufacturers have been acquiring independent compounding facilities, rather than establishing plants, to strengthen their position

Key players operating in the plastic compounding market include BASF SE., LyondellBasell Industries, N.V., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), is the plastic used for manufacturing bottle containers used for packaged water and carbonated beverages. As a raw material, PET is recognized as a safe, strong, flexible, non-toxic, and lightweight material that is 100% recyclable. Hence, it has gained wide acceptability and in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for plastic compounding over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator for PET compound segment in 2019. Ever-increasing demand for beverages-mainly carbonated beverages and nutritional drinks-is anticipated to drive the regional consumption of PET compound. This trend is favored by rise in population, changing lifestyle, and emergence of domestic beverage manufacturers. Presence of large pool of contract bottlers in the region shall also impact the scope of packaging application in Asia Pacific.

Traditionally, construction industry has been a major consumer of plastics with the product application ranging from pipe fittings and insulation to masonry materials and equipment. Plastic compounds are modified in accordance to their requirements. For instance, flame retardant additives are added to Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) compounds, and form a very crucial aspect of building materials.

Developing countries, such as Mexico are expected to benefit from rising construction spending and inclination of consumers toward utilizing sustainable and lightweight building materials in place of conventional materials. The expanding automotive sector and changing consumer buying behavior from considering cars as luxuries to necessities are also significant factors anticipated to positively impact the plastics sector and drive compounding activities in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic compounding market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Plastic Compounding Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Polyethylene



Polypropylene (PP)



Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)



Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)



Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polystyrene



Polyethylene (PET)



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)



Polyamide



Polycarbonate



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



Others

Plastic Compounding Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automotive



Building & Construction



Electrical & Electronics



Packaging



Consumer Goods



Industrial Machinery



Medical Devices



Optical Media



Others

Plastic Compounding Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

