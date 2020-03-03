

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 declined to 24.0 million pounds from 37.6 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the year decreased to 20.5 million pounds or 105.0 pence per share from 30.2 million pounds or 154.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations before specific items decreased by 15% to 145.5 pence.



James Peters, Chairman said, 'Trading conditions in the early months of 2020 give grounds for optimism. ... We also expect benefits from the transfer of production from Minden to Vietnam in the second half of 2020. However, we are affected by certain external events, such as the impact the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus had on our supply chain. This introduces some caution into our outlook, but we remain encouraged by our healthy order book.'



Revenues for fiscal year 2019 grew by 2% to 199.9 million pounds from 195.1 million pounds last year. Revenues were reduced by approximately 5 million pounds due to the short-term issue with the implementation of a new ERP system in the fourth quarter of 2019.



In constant currency revenues reduced by 2% and by 4% on a like-for-like basis, excluding the acquisition of Glassman completed in May 2018.



