

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased in February after rising in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployment decreased 7,806 from January. On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment fell 19,043.



The number of people out of work totaled 3.24 million, the lowest for the month of February since 2008.



On a yearly basis, unemployment fell by 42,993 or 1.31 percent in February.



Unemployment decreased by 2,259 in industry and by 4,819 in construction. In the service sector, unemployment dropped 9,485 but increased by 2,855 in agriculture.



