Avectas and CCRM Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Novel Technology for Cell Therapies

DUBLIN and TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avectas, a cell engineering technology business, and CCRM, a leader in developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, today announced they have entered into a collaboration to accelerate the translation of Avectas' non-viral cell engineering platform (Solupore) into the clinic.

Cell and gene therapies offer the potential to dramatically transform the treatment of diseases, including cancer, for millions of patients worldwide. However, a global viral vector shortfall could halt progress in the industry as very few CDMOs have the capabilities required to manufacture vectors that can deliver molecules to cells.

Avectas developed Solupore to address an urgent need for an efficient, non-viral cell engineering solution to facilitate therapeutic development in the areas of immuno-oncology and gene editing. Solupore is designed for use with mRNA, DNA, and proteins, including gene editing tools such as CRISPR. It achieves excellent engineering efficiencies for delivery of these payloads to primary T cells and NK cells for immuno-oncology and gene editing applications.

Speaking today, Dr. Michael Maguire, CEO of Avectas, said: "We are delighted to partner with CCRM to leverage their deep experience in cell manufacturing processes to support the translation of our Solupore platform towards clinical applications." He continued: "Combining Avectas' novel cell engineering platform and CCRM's experience in the development of manufacturing processes for cell therapies will accelerate the transfer of the Solupore technology to our development partners."

Dr. Michael May, President and CEO of CCRM, said: "This collaboration demonstrates exactly how CCRM is able to support partners and the broader industry. It is evident there is a real need for a non-viral delivery platform to enable the manufacture of these lifesaving cellular therapies and we are eager to receive the Solupore platform and support the Avectas team in bringing this innovative platform to the clinic."

About Avectas

Avectas is a cell engineering technology business developing a unique delivery platform to enable the ex-vivo manufacture of our partners' gene modified cell therapy products, which will retain high in-vivo functionality. Our vision is to be a leading non-viral cell engineering technology provider, integrated into manufacturing processes for multiple autologous and allogeneic therapies, commercialized through development and license agreements. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.avectas.com.

About CCRM

CCRM, a Canadian not-for-profit organization funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and leading academic and industry partners, supports the development of regenerative medicines and associated enabling technologies, with a specific focus on cell and gene therapy. A network of researchers, leading companies, strategic investors and entrepreneurs, CCRM accelerates the translation of scientific discovery into new companies and marketable products for patients, with specialized teams, funding, and infrastructure. CCRM is the commercialization partner of the Ontario Institute for Regenerative Medicine and the University of Toronto's Medicine by Design. CCRM is hosted by the University of Toronto. Visit us at www.ccrm.ca.