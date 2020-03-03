

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday amid bets that the world's major central banks and governments will take action to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.



Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Group of Seven nations are drafting a statement outlining a plan to mitigate the damage to their economies from the fast-spreading epidemic.



The benchmark DAX was up as much as 309 points, or 2.61 percent, at 12,167 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Beiersdorf AG shares edged up slightly. The Nivea maker reported that its underlying profit after tax for fiscal year 2019 increased 5.1 percent to 795 million euros from 756 million euros last year.



Deutz soared 5 percent. The diesel engine manufacturer Deutz pledged to step up efficiency measures in 2020 to counter a double-digit fall in revenue and operating profit this year.



Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh gained about 0.7 percent after forecasting growth in 2020 revenue and core profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX