Visiongain Report: Global CO2 EOR Spending Expected to Reach $22.13bn

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2020-2030

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Production (MMbbls/yr) & CAPEX ($b) Forecasts for CO2 Injection (Featuring Miscible & Immiscible) Forecasts for CO2 Transmission Infrastructure (CO2 Pipeline Networks) and Naturally Occurring CO2 Sources, and Capacity (MMtpa) & CAPEX ($b) Forecasts for Anthropogenic Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) for CO2 EOR Plus Leading Country / Region and Company Analysis Sources, and Capacity (MMtpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Anthropogenic Carbon Capture & & Storage (CCS) for CO2 EOR

The report discusses:

• The future of CO2 EOR in an environment characterised by the unpredictability of oil prices and fierce competition from unconventional oil (shale / oil sands)

• The lack of naturally occurring CO2 sources in many places and the development of anthropogenic capture capacity for EOR purposes

• The decisive effect of carbon pricing mechanisms on the viability of anthropogenic CO2 providers and, therefore, on the availability of low-cost CO2 sources for the CO2 EOR industry

You will discover the CO2 EOR global and regional outlook over a 10-year horizon including:

• USA

• Canada

• China

• UAE

• Brazil

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Qatar

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Vietnam

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of World

View a succinct analysis of the CO2 EOR industry outlook with an examination and analysis of some of the top companies operating within the CO2 EOR market space, including:

• Kinder Morgan

• Denbury Resources

• Hilcorp Energy Company

• Whiting Petroleum Corporation

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• Fleur de Lis Energy

• Hess Corporation

• Chaparral Energy Inc.

• Chevron

• Apache Corporation

• Cenovus

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Husky Energy

• Petrobras

• Sinopec

• CO2 sources

• Pipelines

• Injection

Visiongain is an independent business intelligence consultancy with years of CO2 EOR industry experience informing CO2 EOR worldwide.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Agrium

Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Alstom

Anadarko petroleum

Apache Corporation

Bank of America (Merrill Lynch)

Basin Electric Power Cooperative

BP

Breitburn Energy Partners

Cenovus

Chaparral Energy

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

China Datang Corporation

China Resources Power

CNOOC

CNPC

CNRL

Co2 Deepstore

Coffeyville Resources

ConocoPhillips

Core Energy

Denbury Resources

Devon Energy

Dodsal Group

Dongguan Taiyangzhou Power Corporation

Emirates Aluminium

Emirates Steel Industries

Enhance Energy

EOG Corporation

ExxonMobil

Fleur de Lis Energy

Glencoe Resources

GreenGen Tiajin IGCC Co. Ltd.

Halliburton

Hess Corporation

Hilcorp Energy

Husky Energy

Japan Vietnam Petroleum Co, (JVPC)

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp.

KBR

Kemper County

Kinder Morgan

Koch Nitrogen Company

Marathon Oil

Masdar

Merit Energy

NRG Energy

Occidental Petroleum

OPEC

PCOR

Pengrowth Energy

Penn West Exploration

Petra Nova

Petrobras

Petroleo Brasiliero S.A. (Petrobras)

Petrovietnam

Pioneer Natural Resources

Royal Dutch Shell (Shell)

Sandridge Energy

SaskPower

Schlumberger

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group

Shenhua Ningxia

Sinopec

Southern Company

Southwest Partnership

Summit Power

Summit Power Group

Taweelah Asia Power Company (TAPCO)

TransAlta

White Petroleum



Organisations Mentioned

Alberta Department of Energy (ADOE)

Clean Fossil Fuel Development Institute (CFEDI)

Department of Energy (DOE)

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute (GCCSI)

Guandong Low-Carbon Technology and Industry research Centre (GDLRC)

IEA

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)

Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

National Academy of Sciences

National Enhanced Oil Recovery Initiative (NEORI)

National Grid

Scottish Carbon Capture and Storage (SCCS)

UK Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre (UKCCSRC)

