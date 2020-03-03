Issta to Use Setoo to Allow Their Clients to Cancel a Ski Vacation in Case of Poor Snow Conditions

Setoo platform helps create, build and distribute personalised travel protections

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli travel agency, Issta , the largest in Israel, is offering a first-of-its-kind pre-bought service that protects its customers against poor ski holiday experiences. The service is operated by Setoo's insurance and protection-as-a-service platform.

The Ski Protection Guarantee is offered to Israeli consumers on the Issta website when they are in the process of booking a ski holiday up to 1 month before the trip. With this protection, travellers are conveniently alerted by Issta three days before departure if bad ski conditions are putting their vacation at risk. Bad ski conditions are defined according to the number of ski lifts open. Following Issta's alert, travellers can decide whether to cancel their vacation and receive a full refund or maintain their trip. The refund will apply to the package cost bought on Issta's site.

Nevo Gal, Vice President of Business Development and Board Member at Issta commented: "At Issta, we focus all our efforts on delivering the most enjoyable holiday experience. With the flexibility and broad range of protection and insurance products provided through Setoo's platform - also including lounge access in case of flight delay and more - we are confident we will meet our strategic goals and help increase customer loyalty. The full control over the platform combined with our in-depth understanding of customers' concerns while travelling allow us to create the protection products we know are best-suited to each type of Issta traveller."

Setoo's fully automated protection and insurance platform empowers e-businesses to create unlimited protection products in real-time that address specific consumers' concerns. The platform is based on advanced technological capabilities using AI, machine learning and automatic actuarial algorithms, which enables fully GDPR compliant personalisation, real-time pricing and claim-free refund.

In these times of dramatic climate changes, it has become very complicated to confidently make vacation plans in advance. This is particularly true for trips - like a ski vacation - where the weather is a "make or break" condition to the vacation's success. By processing large amounts of weather forecast data, Setoo's Ski Protection Guarantee, provides the peace of mind and freedom to book a ski vacation early-on.

Noam Shapira, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Setoo said, "Issta is known for its pioneering approach and is using our insurance-as-a-service platform exactly as intended: to let online businesses define and build their own innovative protection products and ensure a delightful consumer experience. We're looking forward to continued work with the Issta team to create a range of completely new, millennial-friendly protections that address travelling concerns, generate additional ancillary revenues and provide a significant differentiator in the market."

About Issta

The Issta Lines Group is Israel's largest and most prominent travel organisation, with a wide range of holdings in the leisure and recreation industry. As a member of some of the world's leading tourism organisations, Issta Lines is well positioned to provide its customers with a wide range of services including international flights, hotels, tours, domestic and inbound travel, car rental and cruises. Issta Lines is a public traded tourism company. Its shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The Issta Group' has over 60 branches throughout Israel, as well as call centres and online travel services. The Group employs over 1000 permanent employees in Israel and abroad.

About Setoo

Setoo empowers e-businesses to build and distribute personalised protection products, increasing revenue from ancillary services and delivering exceptional customer experience. With Setoo's platform, e-businesses can create new, super-target products within minutes, addressing actual concerns, and generating automatic dispensation without the need for consumers to take any action. Setoo works with leading online travel providers including Last Minute group, Invia Flights Germany, Omio, Campings.com, WeSwap across seven countries.

