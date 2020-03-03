South Korean scientists have developed two perovskite solar cells based on a polymer made with peppermint oil and walnut aroma food additives, respectively. The new dopant-free hole transport polymer is said to enable longer durability of the devices and to prevent lead-leakage.A research group from South Korea's Pohang University of Science and Technology has developed two types of perovskite solar cell using peppermint oil and walnut aroma food additives. The cells achieved efficiencies of 19.9% and 21.2%, respectively. The two cells are based on a newly designed and synthesized novel donor-acceptor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...