Strong debut in the report highlights OneStream commitment to Germany, Austria and Switzerland, reflects rapid growth across EMEA

OneStream Software, a leading provider of modern Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises, has emerged as an industry challenger in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in a new report from Business Application Research Center (BARC) on financial performance management software solutions.

The BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH 2020 report places OneStream among the highest ranked in the region for Portfolio Capabilities and positioned as a strong challenger to existing vendors with a longer history in the DACH region. OneStream opened its first office in Germany just three years ago and has been rapidly expanding across EMEA.

"This is the first year of coverage for OneStream in the BARC Score report for Financial Performance Management solutions for the DACH market. OneStream's position in the BARC Score matrix reflects the broad capabilities of the platform, combined with increasing market adoption and growing presence of the company in the DACH market. OneStream is well-positioned to challenge the established leaders in this market," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice-President and Head of Data Analytics Research at BARC.

The BARC Score report noted OneStream's unified CPM platform for financial consolidation, close reporting and planning with built-in financial analytic engine and financial data quality capabilities as a strength, along with integrated analysis and reporting functionality. OneStream's XF MarketPlace, with more than 50 downloadable business and productivity solutions optimized for the platform was another strength identified by BARC. The report also cited 'excellent customer feedback for many important KPIs in BARC's Planning Survey.'

"To debut so strongly in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH report -- as a challenger poised to become a market leader -- is a powerful validation of our commitment to the German, Austrian and Swiss markets and our rapid growth throughout EMEA. We opened our first office in Germany just three years ago and we are already challenging legacy vendors such as SAP and CCH Tagetik on their home turf. Our underlying mission to deliver 100% customer success is fueling this momentum and helping us to expand globally. We are honored by this distinction from BARC," said Ricardo Rasche, senior vice president of international sales for OneStream Software.

Last year in BARC's The Planning Survey 19, OneStream earned 30 top ranks and a 96% customer recommendation score. The BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH report looks specifically at Germany, Austria and Switzerland, evaluating different criteria on two axes, 'Portfolio Capabilities' and 'Market Execution.' Vendors evaluated generated more than 3 million EUR in license revenue per year with its product set in DACH countries.

OneStream is helping a growing list of companies worldwide to digitally transform finance and support strategic business decisions across the enterprise. OneStream customers are able to replace multiple legacy applications with the unified OneStream XF platform and streamline key finance processes.

Valued at more than $1B and backed by global investment firm KKR, OneStream recently announced record performance in 2019 and is well poised for a strong 2020. The company recently launched Predictive Analytics 123, a solution that delivers advanced planning and forecasting capabilities.

To download the full report, go to: https://info.onestreamsoftware.com/barc-2020

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com

