TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Determination of Independent Audit Company DATE: March 2, 2020 At our Bank's Board of Directors meeting dated March 2nd, 2020, it was resolved that KPMG Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. be re-elected as the independent auditor of the Bank for the financial year 2020 according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code, and such election be submitted for shareholders' approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ...........................................

March 03, 2020 04:57 ET (09:57 GMT)