The market is driven by the anticipated growth in the number of nuclear power plants. In addition, the rising popularity of blockchain in the logistics industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the radioactive materials logistics market.

The growing demand for clean energy has increased the number of nuclear power plants across the world. Countries such as China, India, Russia, and the UAE are making significant investments to construct new nuclear power plants. This has increased the demand for uranium from countries such as the US, which is driving the need for uranium transportation services. These factors are fueling the growth of the global radioactive materials logistics market.

Major Five Radioactive Materials Logistics Market Companies:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP operates its business through segments such as Logistics and Related Services and Infrastructure. The company offers transportation services for dangerous goods and radioactive substances.

Alara Global Logistics Group

Alara Global Logistics Group operates its business through segments such as High Consequence Cargo, Project Management, Domestic Trucking, Ocean Freight, Air Freight, and Licensed Customs Brokers. The company provides transportation services for radioactive materials around the world.

Boyle Transportation

Boyle Transportation operates its business through segments such as Defense, Life Sciences, and Radioactive. The company provides transportation services for hazardous materials such as explosives, radioactive materials, and chemicals.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc. operates its business through segments such as Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company provides rail-car and truck networks to transport radioactive substances in North America.

Daseke Inc.

Daseke Inc. operates its business through segments such as Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company provides solutions for material transportation of hazardous substances globally.

Radioactive Materials Logistics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Healthcare

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

Radioactive Materials Logistics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

