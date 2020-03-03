Company bolsters presence in China with appointment of Qing (Steven) Chen as General Manager and the establishment of a WFOE

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety and scale-up, today announced the appointment of Qing (Steven) Chen as China General Manager (GM). Steven will support H.E.L's transition to a wholly foreign-owned entity (WFOE) in China, as the Company expands its sales, marketing and support efforts in the region.

Steven joins the Company with over 20 years' experience in senior management, including GM roles in the Chinese divisions of Bruker Optics and, most recently, Nanophoton Corporation. Previously, Steven held the position of Greater China President during a 10-year tenure with PerkinElmer, where he took the leading role in business strategy implementation and P&L responsibility for the area.

As an experienced commercial GM for scientific instrumentation companies, Steven is ideally suited to lead H.E.L's program to expand operations in China. This will include building a team of local talent focused on customer support and service.

H.E.L provides automated solutions to optimize the safety, efficiency and productivity of key processes in the pharma, biotech and chemical sectors. The Company's safety portfolio, including its range of battery test equipment, is fully compliant with the thorough and rigorous test procedures required by Chinese regulations. Steven and his team will support customers to meet their own compliance commitment to these testing processes and produce batteries that deliver increased functionality whilst being fully safety tested.

Louise Madden, CEO of H.E.L Group commented: "China is one of the world's most vibrant and exciting markets for chemistry and biotechnology with a strong drive for innovation. The setting up of a legally owned entity in China reflects our long-term commitment to the region and our intent on building a stronger and more effective presence there. We are delighted to welcome Steven to the team as we continue on a journey of global growth and operational excellence Steven's experience and expertise will be key to this."

Steven Chen, H.E.L's General Manager China, added: "I'm very proud of becoming a member of this great team. I look forward to working with colleagues to build a stronger team in China with the same commitment to our customers and commercial success. That will come from the sharing of ideas and best practice around the team. Our portfolio of safety products is particularly well received in China and we will continue to ensure we maintain the highest levels of regulatory adherence for our own internal processes and those of our customers."

About H.E.L. Group

H.E.L Group's mission is to work together with chemistry, safety and biotechnology experts to engineer and unleash the full potential of the scientific community. To this end, H.E.L develops and manufactures innovative scientific instruments and software designed to optimize the efficiency, safety and productivity of key processes in chemistry and biology applications.

