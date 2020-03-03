

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed in February on falling energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.4 percent in January. The rate came in line with expectations.



Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose marginally to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago.



Data showed that energy prices dropped 0.3 percent, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in January.



Meanwhile, annual growth in food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices advanced 0.5 percent and services cost grew 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in February. Final data is due on March 18.



