PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 03-March-2020 / 11:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pavel Shilyaev 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board ?f Directors / CEO b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works" b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0009084396 code b) Nature of the Purchase of ordinary shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 39.635 5,000 RUB 39.64 1,600 RUB 39.64 900 RUB 39.65 1,500 RUB 39.655 11,600 RUB 39.665 10,100 RUB 39.665 6,000 RUB 39.67 900 RUB 39.675 600 RUB 39.675 1,200 RUB 39.635 700 RUB 39.645 900 RUB 39.645 100 RUB 39.65 100 RUB 39.65 100 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 41,300 shares volume Price RUB 1,637,792.00 e) Date of the 2020-03-03 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS» ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 50049 EQS News ID: 988251 End of Announcement EQS News Service

