UPM-Kymmene Corporation: UPM Nordland Paper Machine 2 conversion to specialty papers enhances availability of renewable and recyclable labelling and packaging papers

(UPM, Helsinki, 3 March 2020 at 13:10 EET) - In 2018, UPM announced the conversion of Paper Machine 2 in Nordland, Germany, from fine paper to specialty grades. The conversion is currently ramping-up. The agility of the paper machine enables production of a wide range of products driven by sustainability, such as glassine, kraft and barrier papers. The annual designed capacity of Nordland PM2 is 110,000 tonnes.



"With the help of new capacity from UPM Nordland in Germany, we can support our customers' sustainability goals even better. UPM Specialty Papers can help replace non-renewable materials with recyclable solutions from sustainably managed forests. The new capacity from Nordland will further improve availability of our most recent innovations for labelling and packaging. Customers also have access to a stable supply of paper from UPM's extended network of world-class mills", says Jaakko Nikkilä, Executive Vice President, UPM Specialty Papers.

Our customers benefit from UPM Nordland's renewable and recyclable products

UPM has created a unique concept for release liner recycling, which will help promote a circular economy within the labelling value chain. Collected release liners are de-siliconised and used to produce new high-quality release liner base papers. With these products customers can supplement their sustainability offering.

To help customers' transition to more sustainably designed packaging, UPM is developing recyclable barrier papers for more demanding end-uses, such as food packaging. We have also introduced a portfolio of kraft papers for the packaging segment. These papers can replace non-renewable and difficult-to-recycle materials in many applications.

UPM Specialty Papers

UPM Specialty Papers produces labelling and packaging materials to global markets and fine papers to Asian markets. Its main customers are paper converters, distributors, retailers and printers. UPM Specialty Papers is an industry leader in sustainable development. Its high performance papers are produced in Finland, China and Germany. UPM Specialty Papers employs approximately 2,000 people globally. www.upmspecialtypapers.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com