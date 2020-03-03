The cell is being manufactured by Switzerland-headquartered Ecosolifer with a manufacturing line provided by heterojunction specialist Meyer Burger at a 100 MW factory located in Hungary. The claimed efficiency is yet to be confirmed by an independent party.Solar cell manufacturer Ecosolifer AG has started commercial production of its bifacial heterojunction solar cells at its 100 MW factory in Csorna, Hungary. "We are planning to move from one shift mode with 14 MW of capacity to a three shifts system for a total capacity of 100 MW by the end of the second quarter," the company COO, Rikus Janken, ...

