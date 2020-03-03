Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.06p INCLUDING current year revenue 332.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 317.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 325.56p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---