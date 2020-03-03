SocialBox.Biz to Host Remarkable 1000 Laptop Handover Through Charity Partners

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialBox.Biz, a London-based community interest venture and technology hub that takes donation of old but still useful tech to be handed over to homeless, elderly, and refugees in accommodation services with open source software, this week stated as they move ever closer to their 1000th laptop handover, they are demonstrating what is possible when private sector businesses decide to give back.

Working with great local companies such as AVIVA, Sumitomo Corporation Europe, Legal & General, Young & Co Brewery, BP, Virgin, among others to secure old and unneeded but still useful laptops and place into the hands of the homeless, elderly, and refugee community via accommodation services, SocialBox.Biz is giving the disadvantaged a chance to reconnect with family and apply for jobs.

Additionally, SocialBox.Biz will be collaborating with the likes of Centrepoint, The Passage, AGE UK London and other accommodation services that ensure all handed over laptops have access to power and internet for those using them.

"It's nearly impossible to function without access to the internet today, which is what impedes the homeless from getting back on their feet," said Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.Biz. "We couldn't accept that, which is why we're branching the divide between businesses and government programs, helping the people that often slip through the cracks."

SocialBox.Biz will hit their 1000th laptop handover milestone during spring 2020, a goal they have been pursuing for years. They have invited the Mayor of London, the GLA team who have also agreed to support the initiative with their old but still useful computer items, and other notable personnel to witness the event that is helping so many thousands of people get their lives back.

SocialBox.Biz wanted to reiterate that something as unneeded as an old laptop at any business firm could be the difference between homelessness and a future for someone else. Therefore, giving back is something they hope every business will consider in 2020. For more information, visit: socialbox.biz.