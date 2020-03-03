uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in March

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, March 03, 2020(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in March:



Cowen 40 th Annual Health Care Conference, March 2 - 4, Boston, MA.



• Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will be presenting a corporate update today, March 3, at 9:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. Members of uniQure's management team also will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.



• Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, research & product development at uniQure, will present "Evaluating Immunogenic Responses in Systemic Administration: Determining the 'Right' Dose" on Wednesday, March 4, at 3:45 p.m. ET.



• Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president, global medical affairs of uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion: "Assessing the Commercial Realities of Launching Gene Therapies in the Blood Disorder Space", on Wednesday, March 4, at 9:15 a.m. ET.



• A corporate update will be presented by Christian Klemt (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-christian-klemt.php), chief accounting officer of uniQure, on Thursday, March 12, at 9:30 a.m. CET.



• Sander van Deventer will present on the Company's clinical development for hemophilia B on Monday, March 23, at 2:20 p.m. ET, and participate in a panel discussion on AAV gene therapy March 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET.



• Alex Kuta (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-alex-kuta.php), Ph.D., executive vice president operations at uniQure, will present "Extracting Meaningful Data from Clinical Trials to Present to Regulatory Agencies" on Tuesday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m. ET.



• Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure will be presenting "Translatable Biomarkers in Gene Therapy for Huntington Disease: Innovative Approaches & Learnings from Pre-Clinic to the Clinic" on Tuesday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m. GMT.



• In addition, she will participate in the panel discussion "Precision Medicine Beyond Oncology" on March 31, at 4:30 p.m. GMT.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

