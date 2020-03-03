Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QUY ISIN: GB00BVG7F061 Ticker-Symbol: 7IG 
Tradegate
03.03.20
12:22 Uhr
9,150 Euro
+0,150
+1,67 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,000
11,000
13:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC9,150+1,67 %