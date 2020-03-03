Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884195 ISIN: US5002551043 Ticker-Symbol: KHP 
Tradegate
03.03.20
13:39 Uhr
35,670 Euro
+1,135
+3,29 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,000
36,315
13:47
36,095
36,340
13:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KOHLS
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOHLS CORPORATION35,670+3,29 %