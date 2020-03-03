

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kohl's Corp. (KSS):



-Earnings: $265M in Q4 vs. $272M in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.72 in Q4 vs. $1.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $308 million or $1.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.88 per share -Revenue: $6.83 billion in Q4 vs. $6.82 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

